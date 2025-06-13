Diddy Accuser Goes Public With Her Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In addition to his federal trial, many lawsuits alleging misconduct have hit Diddy over the past year and a half. Some of these are anonymous, and one woman who launched a sexual assault lawsuit against him is now going public.

Alleged ex girlfriend Chelsea Lovelace reportedly refiled her lawsuit under her real name. She alleged that Sean Combs tried to pressure her into a "freak-off" and drugged her at his Miami mansion in July last year, about two months before his arrest.

The original lawsuit appeared in September of last year, over a week after the federal charges came through. Lovelace allegedly met the Bad Boy mogul on his birthday trip to Turks and Caicos in November of 2020. They allegedly dated up to September of last year.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Chelsea Lovelace spoke on why she went public concerning Diddy's alleged crimes. She said she chose "healing over hiding" after initially filing anonymously due to the sensitive allegations and fear for her safety.

"There was a time I truly believed we shared something real," Lovelace said of her alleged Diddy relationship. "In my heart, for a time I believed he genuinely cared about me. That we both cared for one another in a way that meant something. But over time, that illusion shattered. And with it, so did parts of me. What I once thought was love and loyalty, quickly turned into manipulation, control and abuse. I was not seen as a person with a soul. But as a pawn in a much larger game."

Diddy Trial Day 23

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"I didn’t want to believe it," she continued concerning the Diddy allegations. "I wrestled with God, with my heart, with my own silence. Filing this lawsuit – first as Jane Doe, and now as myself – is not an act of revenge. It is an act of release. Of standing in my truth. Of choosing healing over hiding. This is about dignity, this is about accountability. This is about the countless times I told myself to be quiet and stay loyal. Until silence became too heavy to bear."