Per TMZ, on Monday (June 9), she alleged that Sean Combs physically assaulted her weeks after the video of his Cassie beating emerged in May of 2024. Jane alleged that she didn't see the Bad Boy mogul for about a month after the video hit the timeline. They eventually allegedly met at her Los Angeles home on June 18 of that year for what she alleged was "a very terrible day" of mutual alleged violence.

According to Jane's testimony to the jury, Combs had allegedly returned from a family trip in Utah, and she allegedly confronted him about a woman he was traveling with in the state. Not only that, but she alleged that she called him a "pedophile" for being with someone much younger, although she clarified that she thought the alleged flame was over 18 years old.

Then, Jane alleged that the Diddy argument got physical and that she pushed his head into a marble counter, threw candles at him, and told him she hated him. She then allegedly tried to lock herself in bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets to escape the escalation, but he allegedly kicked her doors down.

Diddy Trial Day 20

Specifically, Jane alleged that Combs kicked her thigh and choked her as she ran for the front door. She eventually allegedly made it out and hid for what felt like two hours. Later, Jane allegedly returned to the house, as she thought he was gone. But she allegedly saw the executive on the street and locked herself in the guest bedroom before he allegedly kicked the door down.

Jane alleged that she threw candles at him before they punched each other's faces in the patio. While curled up in a ball, she allegedly received kicks and punches from Combs before he dragged her back inside.