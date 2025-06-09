One of the most unexpected parts of the Diddy trial has been how witnesses on the stand have claimed that their alleged experiences with Sean Combs have impacted other personal relationships. On Monday (June 9), the anonymous "Jane" reportedly made similar allegations while providing testimony.

Per The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, she alleged that she took a break from him after Cassie Ventura's lawsuit in 2023. On December 7 of that year, Jane allegedly sent the Bad Boy mogul an unknown attachment with the following text: "Please stop using women for your fetish and leave women alone. Hire prostitutes and stop emotionally harming women that love you."

Allegedly, Combs responded, assuming she was threatening him and setting him up by allegedly recording their private exchanges. Jane alleges she did this in self-defense because she grew frustrated with their alleged "hotel room parties."

"I became the side chick and sex worker in my own relationship," Jane allegedly texted Diddy. She allegedly added messages like "I’m crying" and "It’s so close to some nights I felt forced," expressing feelings of a lack of appreciation in the alleged relationship.

Diddy Trial Day 18

Nevertheless, their disagreement allegedly grew from there. In fact, Jane alleged that Combs threatened to send her sex tape to her child's father. She allegedly responded by calling Combs' assistant "KK." The assistant allegedly claimed they would hide the devices the recording was on.

"Give these things space; otherwise, we end up in the situation like we’re in now," KK allegedly told the executive, according to Jane's allegations. This seemingly referenced Cassie's allegations against Diddy, which had just blown up at the time of this alleged interaction.

Since this alleged rift in December, Jane alleged that she stopped talking with Combs until February of next year. He allegedly messaged her about a dream he had about her, and she allegedly responded because "missed him dearly."