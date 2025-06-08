Diddy & Associate Accused Of Harassing Sexually Assaulted Barber In New Lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs Album Release Party For "The Love Album: Off The Grid"
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Album Release Party For "The Love Album: Off The Grid" on September 15, 2023 in New York City.
Diddy has been hit with a mountain of lawsuits following his 2023 settlement with Cassie Ventura for $20 million dollars.

AllHipHop dropped an exclusive on Sunday (June 8) that a second lawsuit was filed against Diddy, accusing the mogul of harassement by an unidentified Harlem Barber.

The plaintiff, referred to as John Doe in court documents, claims he received a threatening phone call from someone tied to both Diddy and his son, Christian. He described the call as menacing and designed to intimidate.

According to his legal team, the caller reached out from a blocked number and identified himself as “a friend of Christian and Puffy.”

The plaintiff's attorney, Antigone Curis, said the call heightened fears for her client’s safety and reinforced the need to keep his identity sealed. Curis argued that forcing the barber to go public would only increase the risk of retaliation, citing a pattern of intimidation allegedly linked to Diddy's associates.

Diddy Barber Lawsuit

The lawsuit at the center of the dispute accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting the plaintiff in 1997. At the time, the plaintiff was a well-known celebrity barber. He claims a mutual acquaintance took him to a studio where Diddy, who went by Puff Daddy at the time, was present.

After consuming alcohol and marijuana, the plaintiff says he either passed out or was drugged. He later awoke disoriented, partially undressed, and covered in what he believed was semen.

The barber confronted Diddy, demanding answers. Puff allegedly responded with indifference and handed him $1,000. The plaintiff left the studio ashamed and disturbed. He claims Diddy later offered him money during chance public encounters—allegedly to buy his silence.

The barber attributes long-term emotional and psychological harm to that night. His legal complaint argues that Puffy's behavior over the years shows a willingness to suppress the truth.

Now under multiple investigations, including federal sex trafficking and racketeering probes, Diddy faces mounting scrutiny. This latest harassment claim adds to a growing pile of legal challenges that continue to tarnish his reputation.

As the lawsuits stack up, public perception of Diddy shifts further away from industry titan toward embattled figure.

