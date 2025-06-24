Diddy Breaks His Silence Amid Sex Trafficking Trial To Thank Judge

BY Caroline Fisher 672 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Thanks Judge Hip Hop News
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Today, Diddy was asked to confirm his decision not to testify in his own federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Today, prosecutors rested their case amid Diddy's federal trial after nearly two months. Judge Arun Subramanian will hold a charge conference tomorrow and summations will begin the following day. The defense will not call any witnesses to the stand, and will instead only submit evidence. Shortly after the prosecution's 34th and final witness, Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello, completed his testimony, Diddy and Judge Subramanian exchanged a few words.

After the judge asked him how he's feeling, Diddy said "I'm doing great, your honor. I've been wanting to tell you thank you, you're doing an excellent job."

The judge proceeded to thank Diddy for the compliment, per TMZ, before asking him to confirm his decision not to testify. He did, claiming that it was a decision he discussed thoroughly with his legal team.

Read More: Diddy Prosecutors Rest Their Case After More Alleged “Freak-Off” Revelations

Diddy Trial
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy was arrested last September and is now facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could end up serving a lengthy prison sentence such as life behind bars. Some of his celebrity peers like Cassie, Dawn Richard, and Kid Cudi took the stand amid the trial. Former employees, sex workers, and more also testified.

Last week, his ex-assistant Brendan Paul even testified. Paul was arrested last March following the raids of Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions. Reportedly, he was arrested after authorities found cocaine in his backpack while he was trying to board a plane with his then-boss.

He insists the cocaine wasn't his, alleging that he found it while sweeping Diddy's house, shoved it into his bag, and later forgot about it. Paul also denied being the mogul's "drug mule," as he's been accused of, alleging that buying drugs for him was only a small part of his job.

Read More: UMG Wants To Be Removed From Sara Rivers' Diddy Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Brendan Paul Diddy Seal Team 6 Hip Hop News Music Brendan Paul Alleges Diddy Told Employees To Act Like Members Of “Seal Team 6” 1.5K
Photos Diddy Guns Baby Oil Hip Hop News Music Photos Of Diddy’s Guns & Baby Oil Released To The Public Amid Federal Trial 8.7K
Diddy Prosecutors Rest Case Hip Hop News Music Diddy Prosecutors Rest Their Case After More Alleged “Freak-Off” Revelations 1331
Harvey Weinstein Attorney Prediction Diddy Hip Hop News Music Harvey Weinstein’s Attorney Shares His Prediction About Diddy’s Case 6.0K