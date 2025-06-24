Today, prosecutors rested their case amid Diddy's federal trial after nearly two months. Judge Arun Subramanian will hold a charge conference tomorrow and summations will begin the following day. The defense will not call any witnesses to the stand, and will instead only submit evidence. Shortly after the prosecution's 34th and final witness, Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello, completed his testimony, Diddy and Judge Subramanian exchanged a few words.

After the judge asked him how he's feeling, Diddy said "I'm doing great, your honor. I've been wanting to tell you thank you, you're doing an excellent job."

The judge proceeded to thank Diddy for the compliment, per TMZ, before asking him to confirm his decision not to testify. He did, claiming that it was a decision he discussed thoroughly with his legal team.

Diddy Trial

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy was arrested last September and is now facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could end up serving a lengthy prison sentence such as life behind bars. Some of his celebrity peers like Cassie, Dawn Richard, and Kid Cudi took the stand amid the trial. Former employees, sex workers, and more also testified.

Last week, his ex-assistant Brendan Paul even testified. Paul was arrested last March following the raids of Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions. Reportedly, he was arrested after authorities found cocaine in his backpack while he was trying to board a plane with his then-boss.