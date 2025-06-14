Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Details Alleged 24-Hour "Kings Night" Sex Parties

Diddy's trial continued this week, and on Friday (June 13), another one of his former assistants took the stand. The ex-assistant in question, Jonathan Perez, worked for Diddy from December of 2021 to September of 2024. During his testimony, he alleged that he and other staff members were responsible for setting up the mogul's alleged sex parties. These alleged events have also been referred to as freak-offs, hotel nights, kings nights, and more.

Perez testified that the alleged events could last anywhere from 12 to 24 hours, per Complex. He would allegedly prepare the rooms by stocking them with drugs, alcohol, lubricant, condoms, food, and lighting supplies.

He also alleges that he and other employees would clean up after the alleged events. Allegedly, this was to prevent hotel staff from seeing the aftermath and leaking it to the press.

Diddy Trial

Diddy was arrested last September and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City ever since, and his trial finally began last month. Aside from Perez, other individuals from Diddy's past like Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more have taken the stand so far.

This week, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Andre LaMon also testified. He was asked questions about photos taken during the raid of Diddy's Los Angeles estate in March of 2024. He alleged that 900 bottles of Astroglide, 200 bottles of baby oil, drugs, lingerie, and more was found on the property.

Allegedly, multiple firearms were also found, along with plenty of ammunition. LaMon even alleges that one 60-round drum magazine loaded with 59 "green-tip" bullets was recovered. The "green-tip" bullets are reportedly designed to pierce body armor.