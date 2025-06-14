Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Details Alleged 24-Hour "Kings Night" Sex Parties

BY Caroline Fisher 588 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy's Ex-Assistant Details Alleged Kings Night Hip Hop News
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This week, Diddy's former assistant Jonathan Perez took the stand amid his federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Diddy's trial continued this week, and on Friday (June 13), another one of his former assistants took the stand. The ex-assistant in question, Jonathan Perez, worked for Diddy from December of 2021 to September of 2024. During his testimony, he alleged that he and other staff members were responsible for setting up the mogul's alleged sex parties. These alleged events have also been referred to as freak-offs, hotel nights, kings nights, and more.

Perez testified that the alleged events could last anywhere from 12 to 24 hours, per Complex. He would allegedly prepare the rooms by stocking them with drugs, alcohol, lubricant, condoms, food, and lighting supplies.

He also alleges that he and other employees would clean up after the alleged events. Allegedly, this was to prevent hotel staff from seeing the aftermath and leaking it to the press.

Read More: Suge Knight Now Believes That Diddy Belongs In Prison For Assaulting Cassie

Diddy Trial
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy was arrested last September and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City ever since, and his trial finally began last month. Aside from Perez, other individuals from Diddy's past like Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more have taken the stand so far.

This week, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Andre LaMon also testified. He was asked questions about photos taken during the raid of Diddy's Los Angeles estate in March of 2024. He alleged that 900 bottles of Astroglide, 200 bottles of baby oil, drugs, lingerie, and more was found on the property.

Allegedly, multiple firearms were also found, along with plenty of ammunition. LaMon even alleges that one 60-round drum magazine loaded with 59 "green-tip" bullets was recovered. The "green-tip" bullets are reportedly designed to pierce body armor.

Read More: Dave Blunts Slams 50 Cent For Trolling Kanye West After Diddy Trial Appearance

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Harvey Weinstein Attorney Prediction Diddy Hip Hop News Music Harvey Weinstein’s Attorney Shares His Prediction About Diddy’s Case 1296
Diddy Alleged Honey Freak Offs Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Former Assistant Allegedly Put Honey In Rooms For Freak-Offs 623
Ex Wife Diddy Alleged Sex Slave Afraid Hip Hop News Music Ex-Wife Of Diddy's Alleged "Sex Slave" Claims He's Still Afraid Of The Bad Boy Mogul 2.1K
Armor-Piercing Bullets Diddy Raid Hip Hop News Music Armor-Piercing Bullets, Baby Oil & More Were Allegedly Found During Diddy Raid 860