Dave Blunts Slams 50 Cent For Trolling Kanye West After Diddy Trial Appearance

BY Caroline Fisher 342 Views
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent was quick to weigh in on Kanye West's decision to support Diddy at his federal trial earlier this week.

Earlier this week, Diddy's federal trial took an interesting turn when one of his celebrity peers showed up to support him. This, of course, was Kanye West. The Yeezy founder has been vocal about backing the mogul amid his legal battle, frequently advocating for his release on social media. He only stayed in the courtroom for around 30 minutes, but his appearance led to big reactions online.

50 Cent, for example, rushed to Instagram to poke fun at the debacle. "We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs," he captioned an AI-generated image of himself in a white suit. "Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit! @50centaction."

His post earned a response from Dave Blunts, the man behind Ye's upcoming album Cuck, formerly known as WW3. Blunts appeared to make some bold allegations about the mother of Fif's youngest son, Daphne Joy. "@50cent your bm was getting pooped and peed on hold this L and stop riding dck," he wrote, as captured by No Jumper.

50 Cent & Kanye West Beef

For now, 50 Cent has not publicly responded to Blunts' latest remarks. This was far from the first time he went after Ye, however. Earlier this year, the Chicago-born artist admitted to performing fellatio on his cousin as a child on his song "COUSINS." Unsurprisingly, Fif had a lot to say about this.

"I woke up this morning thinking, you can’t suck your cousins d**k for 6 years and not be gay. 😳," he wrote on Instagram. "Somebody has to tell Kanye I’m not gonna tell him nope it’s not my job."

The month prior, Ye tweeted that he wishes he was friend with Fif. "I wish I was friends with 50," he wrote. "One of my favorite rappers and people. It’s just certain people. 50, Drake, Demna. They all are they own kings in there own kingdoms. But somewhere inside of a trip to nitrous town everybody is laughing and creating together."

