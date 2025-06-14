Earlier this week, Diddy's federal trial took an interesting turn when one of his celebrity peers showed up to support him. This, of course, was Kanye West. The Yeezy founder has been vocal about backing the mogul amid his legal battle, frequently advocating for his release on social media. He only stayed in the courtroom for around 30 minutes, but his appearance led to big reactions online.

50 Cent, for example, rushed to Instagram to poke fun at the debacle. "We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs," he captioned an AI-generated image of himself in a white suit. "Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit! @50centaction."

His post earned a response from Dave Blunts, the man behind Ye's upcoming album Cuck, formerly known as WW3. Blunts appeared to make some bold allegations about the mother of Fif's youngest son, Daphne Joy. "@50cent your bm was getting pooped and peed on hold this L and stop riding dck," he wrote, as captured by No Jumper.

50 Cent & Kanye West Beef

For now, 50 Cent has not publicly responded to Blunts' latest remarks. This was far from the first time he went after Ye, however. Earlier this year, the Chicago-born artist admitted to performing fellatio on his cousin as a child on his song "COUSINS." Unsurprisingly, Fif had a lot to say about this.

"I woke up this morning thinking, you can’t suck your cousins d**k for 6 years and not be gay. 😳," he wrote on Instagram. "Somebody has to tell Kanye I’m not gonna tell him nope it’s not my job."