50 Cent these days doesn't seem to be interested in much else unless it comes to trolling. His main targets as of late have been Rick Ross, Diddy, Jay-Z, Ja Rule, and even Kanye West. Of course, we can't forget about the Meech clan as well.

But the latter out of those MCs is largely to blame for the G-Unit's verbal onslaught. Kanye West has become low-hanging fruit online thanks to the shocking things he says, particularly on Twitter. Perhaps the wildest thing he's stated has been about what he allegedly did with his cousin.

If you haven't been keeping with Ye's posts, last month he claimed that he gave his younger relative fellatio for several years. He revealed this through a song called "COUSINS." It's a track that actually exists. Moreover, it's going to be on this rumored album he keeps teasing, CUCK.

He broke down the story behind the track tweeting, "This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore. Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

Kanye West "Heil Hitler" Music Video

Due to 50 Cent seemingly being online at all times, he saw the post. Per Hot 97, he reacted hours later on his Instagram. "Fvck today man the Knicks lost, the pope died, and Kanye told us he sucked his cousin’s d!ck for 8 years. 😴I’m going to bed early tomorrow gotta be a better day," he said.

But even though it's been a few weeks since Kanye's bombshell, Fif seemingly thought about it again randomly. He posted again to his IG writing, "I woke up this morning thinking, you can’t suck your cousins d**k for 6 years and not be gay. 😳 Somebody has to tell Kanye I’m not gonna tell him nope it’s not my job."

This has led to some laughing and others condemning 50 for concerning himself with gossip. "50 survived 9 shots just to dedicate the rest of his life to trolling," one user replies.

For those upset with him, they may just want to unfollow because more taunting may be coming soon. That's because of Ye's "HEIL HITLER" song and music video that pays tribute to the notorious Nazi leader. Another CUCK teaser, the track was removed from all DSPs for obvious reasons, leading Ye to call out the hypocrisy and racism on display.