Kanye West Uses Painting From Adolf Hitler’s Bedroom As “Cousins” Artwork

BY Caroline Fisher 1.7K Views
Kanye West Painting Hitler Cousins Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Kanye West opened up about allegedly having sexual relations with one of his cousins as a child.

Kanye West recently dropped one of his most shocking songs yet, and it's cover art is equally as controversial. The song in question is called "Cousins." According to the Chicago rapper, it's about him allegedly having sexual relations with his cousin as a child.

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore," he alleged on social media following the release. "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

The cover art for the track is called “Leda mit dem Schwan” by German artist Paul Mathias Padua, per AllHipHop. This painting was purchased by Adolf Hitler and displayed in one of his bedrooms at his mountain retreat in Bavaria.

February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise, as Ye has praised Hitler publicly on multiple occasions. Just this week, for example, he wished him a happy birthday. "How can Jewish people define Hitler to be the anti christ when they are not Christian themselves," he posted on X the same day.

Ye also used his website to sell t-shirts with swastikas on them earlier this year. Shopify ended up banning his cite as a result, and he was later spotted wearing one of the t-shirts while out and about in Los Angeles.

