Kanye West Wonders If Shocking Cousin Revelation Was A Mistake

Recently, Kanye West made an incredibly vulnerable revelation in his new song, "Cousins." According to the Chicago rapper, the song is about him allegedly having sexual relations with a cousin as a child.

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore," he alleged on X. "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

Unsurprisingly, the admission has earned mixed reactions from social media users. Now, Ye is questioning whether or not he should have ever shared this information with the world.

Kanye West Cousins

"When Akademiks said 'Dave Blunts had better not written the line 'I gave my cousin head,' it had me second guessing if I had even put the song out or had ever said anything," he tweeted yesterday (April 24). While Ye isn't exactly sure if he regrets opening up about this part of his past, he has received support from several of his peers since doing so.

ASAP Ferg, for example, hopped online to commend Ye for his admission this week. "Good for @kanyewest now you can be whole," he wrote. "When people start to act out you never know the root of the issue ! Sending love brother you're a GOAT."