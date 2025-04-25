Kanye West Wonders If Shocking Cousin Revelation Was A Mistake

BY Caroline Fisher 2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Cousin Revelation Mistake Hip Hop News
February 13, 2005; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Since revealing he allegedly had sexual encounters with his cousin as a child, Kanye West has received support from several of his peers.

Recently, Kanye West made an incredibly vulnerable revelation in his new song, "Cousins." According to the Chicago rapper, the song is about him allegedly having sexual relations with a cousin as a child.

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore," he alleged on X. "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

Unsurprisingly, the admission has earned mixed reactions from social media users. Now, Ye is questioning whether or not he should have ever shared this information with the world.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Pops Off On Kanye West After Ye Claims Boosie "Smells Poor"

Kanye West Cousins
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When Akademiks said 'Dave Blunts had better not written the line 'I gave my cousin head,' it had me second guessing if I had even put the song out or had ever said anything," he tweeted yesterday (April 24). While Ye isn't exactly sure if he regrets opening up about this part of his past, he has received support from several of his peers since doing so.

ASAP Ferg, for example, hopped online to commend Ye for his admission this week. "Good for @kanyewest now you can be whole," he wrote. "When people start to act out you never know the root of the issue ! Sending love brother you're a GOAT."

Ye's revelation about his relationship with his cousin isn't the only shocking thing about his latest release. The cover art is “Leda mit dem Schwan” by German artist Paul Mathias Padua, a painting that used to be in Adolf Hitler's bedroom.

Read More: Cam’ron Calls Out R Kelly & Kanye West For Putting A “Stain” On Chicago

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Painting Hitler Cousins Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Uses Painting From Adolf Hitler’s Bedroom As “Cousins” Artwork 5.9K
Cam'ron Calls Out R Kelly Kanye West Hip Hop News Music Cam’ron Calls Out R Kelly & Kanye West For Putting A “Stain” On Chicago 1318
Kanye West Incest Relationship Cousin New Song Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Alleges He Gave His Own Cousin Fellatio 13.1K
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Relationships Kanye West's Claim About Having Not Seen Saint All Year Gets A Firm Rebuke 2.4K