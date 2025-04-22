A$AP Ferg Sends A Message To Kanye West Following Shocking Cousin Admission

Kanye West has had his fair share of shocking rants over the years. However, over the last few months, Ye has been popping off on his Twitter account. He consistently tweets and deletes things, and no one knows what is real or fake.

Overall, fans were particularly disturbed on Monday as he made an admission that no one was really expecting. As many of you know by now, he made the claim that he had sexual relations with his cousin when he was 14 years old. Although no one could verify the story, Ye was adamant it was true.

This sent shockwaves throughout social media. Some made jokes, others took it seriously, as they very much should. If the story is true, then it is incredibly sad and despite all that has happened, Ye deserves some empathy.

One person who was ready to give that empathy was A$AP Ferg who told Ye, "when people start to act out you never know the root of the issue. Sending love brother you're a GOAT." It was a nice message and shows that Ye is still supported by fellow artists.

With this admission in mind, we really doubt that Kanye West is going to stop the Twitter rants anytime soon. He has been in a perpetual state of oversharing lately and we have no inkling of when that is going to stop.

Hopefully, Ye is getting the help and counseling he needs during a vulnerable time such as this. While he may not agree that he is dealing with mental health issues, it is clear to everyone else that something is going on and he needs help.