Awich & A$AP Ferg Display Sharp Pens On RZA-Produced "Butcher Shop"

Japanese femcee Awich is launching the rollout for her upcoming album with RZA with a cutthroat lead single in the "Butcher Shop."

He discovered that she had a love for his genre, so they got to work. Now, fast forward to the present and she is gearing up to drop a collaborative record with the New York legend this summer. A release date is not available, but "Butcher Shop," which also features A$AP Ferg , is here to ramp up excitement. It's a grimy, boom-bap banger with slick bars from both Awich and Ferg about how battle-tested they are in the game. You can check it out below. Elsewhere, she also became the first Japanese rapper to perform at Coachella over the weekend.

Music is very rough industry, especially hip-hop. The game will chew you up and spit you out if you aren't careful. Japanese rapper and songwriter Awich knows this, which is why she's honing her skills on her new single, "Butcher Shop." She's been making music for nearly two full decades, but this personally our first time covering the clearly-talented artist. For context, Awich moved to the United States (Atlanta, Georgia) when she was 19, there she absorbed a lot of the American culture, especially hip-hop. She's since moved back to her homeland, but now in Tokyo instead of Okinawa. When she did, Wu-Tang Clan icon RZA made his way down to Japan and developed a work relationship with Awich.

