Okinawan Wuman - Album by Awich

Awich is here with her new album "Okinawan Wuman," and the features on this project are nothing short of impressive.

Awich is an artist who never shies away from being unapologetically herself. She incorporates her culture into her music seamlessly, and fans appreciate the raw honesty she brings to each new song and project. On Friday, Awich delivered her latest endeavor, a 13-track album called Okinawan Wuman. This album is certainly a huge accomplishment for the artist. It even contains a plethora of massive features. for instance, this album contains the likes of RZA , FERG, Joey Bada$$ , Mike, 454, Lupe Fiasco , and even Westside Gunn . This is one of the dopest new albums of the weekend, and you should definitely go check it out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!