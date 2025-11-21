Okinawan Wuman - Album by Awich

Awich is an artist who never shies away from being unapologetically herself. She incorporates her culture into her music seamlessly, and fans appreciate the raw honesty she brings to each new song and project. On Friday, Awich delivered her latest endeavor, a 13-track album called Okinawan Wuman. This album is certainly a huge accomplishment for the artist. It even contains a plethora of massive features. for instance, this album contains the likes of RZA, FERG, Joey Bada$$, Mike, 454, Lupe Fiasco, and even Westside Gunn. This is one of the dopest new albums of the weekend, and you should definitely go check it out.
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Okinawan Wuman
- Lotus (Skit)
- Butcher Shop ft. FERG
- Kaiju of Okinawa (Skit)
- Fear Us ft. Joey Bada$$ and RZA - Title Track
- Wax On Wax Off ft. Ferg, Lupe Fiasco and RZA
- Flexin in Shibuya (Skit)
- Shibuya Flex ft. 454 and Mike
- Hold It Down ft. Westside Gunn
- A Woman Hung Up
- Ghosts of the East
- Noble Lies
- Full Circle (Skit)
- Wax On Wax Off - Japan Remix