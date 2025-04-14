News
Awich
Songs
Awich & A$AP Ferg Display Sharp Pens On RZA-Produced "Butcher Shop"
Japanese femcee Awich is launching the rollout for her upcoming album with RZA with a cutthroat lead single in the "Butcher Shop."
By
Zachary Horvath
April 14, 2025
