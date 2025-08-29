The 11-track album marks his return to rap in three years. The new release follows a standout summer for Joey as he conquered several West Coast rappers following his infamous "The Ruler's Back" freestyle that sparked a West Coast vs. East Coast rap battle.

In his fourth album, the Bad Man returns to his competitive nature as he proves that he remains one of the best of a generation. He finds a balance between triumph and vulnerability throughout the album. “Swank White,” featuring Westside Gunn, paints a portrait of wealth shadowed by isolation, while “BK’s Finest” grounds the album in Joey’s Brooklyn roots with nods to Jay-Z’s legacy. The somber “Underwater” emerges as its emotional centerpiece, reflecting on grief for Capital STEEZ, struggles with anxiety, and the burdens of fame.

Elsewhere, Joey finds moments of uplift. “3 Feet Away” champions perseverance and sobriety, “Speedin’ Through the Rain” thrives on rapid-fire energy, and “Still,” featuring Rapsody and Ab-Soul, layers dense philosophy over soulful production. The title track closes the circle, a Gang Starr-inspired meditation on sacrifice, solitude, and survival at rap’s highest tier.

The new album arrives as Joey Bada$$ prepares for fatherhood. He has expressed his excitement in several interviews throughout 2025.

Lonely At The Top - Joey Bada$$

Official Tracklist