The Ruler’s Back
Mixtapes
Joey Bada$$ Capitalizes On His Summer Conquests With The Long-Awaited "Lonely At The Top"
Joey Bada$$ took on the West Coast Hip Hop scene after rapping about “West Coast dick riding” on freestyle “The Ruler’s Back.”
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 29, 2025
113 Views