Joey Bada$$ is on his "Survival Tactics" energy for his latest single, "STILL." It's the final preview of his upcoming album Lonely at the Top, which will be out this Friday, August 29. While not as aggressive and in your face as that 1999 classic, the Brooklyn rapper echoes those sentiments over a more somber and low-key beat.
Provided by longtime collaborator Statik Selektah, he creates an environment that breeds deep thoughts and allows you to look within. It's also a great track to add to a workout playlist, especially with the motivational bars that are all over it.
"I got that Stevie vision / Yeah, and this is a song in the key of my life / I put my soul in these mics, ain't gotta think twice."
Also joining Joey Bada$$ are his opening tour acts Rapsody and Ab-Soul. Perhaps the one downside of this song is that the femcee doesn't provide a verse. However, her prophetic and equally low-key performance adds a lot to the listening experience still.
Soul does provide bars and they are absolutely terrific. "The fifth horseman appointed to redirect the apocalypse / In the Impala flippin' the hydraulic switch / Steerin' the wheel of fortune, still I'm ten steps ahead of these n****s / Something surely afoot."
People may gravitate towards the more accessible "ABK" and "DARK AURA," but "STILL" has real potential to be the strongest deep cut on the LP.
Joey Bada$$, Rapsody, & Ab-Soul "STILL"
Quotable Lyrics:
Family connected to me indefinitely
Enemies close, I'm a devious host
Smarter martyr disguised as a remarkable author
Take a glass of absinth in my absence
It may just make your heart grow fonder or at least grow stronger
I gotta go farther for the sake of my daughters
