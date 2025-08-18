Joey Bada$$ Takes A Shot At His Label On Amped Single "DARK AURA"

Joey Bada$$ thankfully didn't have to delay "Lonely at the Top" much longer, but he's clearly still at odds with his label on "DARK AURA."

Joey Bada$$ and Columbia Records may have been able to cooperate, but that doesn't mean that the Pro Era MC isn't still peeved. He's letting the higher ups know just how feels on his newest single "DARK AURA." Produced by Chuck Strangers, the battle-tested rapper vents on wax about feeling like a lone wolf amid his album rollout.

"You ain't talkin' money, you must be talkin’ a different language / Independent mindset, we ain't f*ckin' with the majors." Joey's energy and anger increases with each line as a grand, James Bond-esque, boom bap beat accentuates his performance.

It's fiery, motivational, and definitely dark, as the title suggests. He's been on this type of vibe since the literal start of 2025. As many of you may know, Joey Bada$$ successfully baited a fleet of West Coast spitters to respond. Many say that he emerged victorious and barely touched.

Overall, with the Brooklyn native charged up from his lyrical and label battles, Lonely at the Top is teeming with album-of-the-year potential. Fans will get their hands on his fourth studio LP next Friday, August 29.

On top of "DARK AURA," we have the lead single "ABK" as the only other taster. He put that out back on July 18. Check out the former below.

Joey Bada$$ "DARK AURA"

Quotable Lyrics:

You ain't talkin' money, you must be talkin’ a different language
Independent mindset, we ain't f*ckin' with the majors
Can't get back our time spent, gotta treat it like it's sacred
House on a couple acres, ain't no love for the fakers
Three-car garage, and the driveway so spacious
Perfect place to park the spaceship, sky view's panoramic

