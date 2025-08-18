News
dark aura
Songs
Joey Bada$$ Takes A Shot At His Label On Amped Single "DARK AURA"
Joey Bada$$ thankfully didn't have to delay "Lonely at the Top" much longer, but he's clearly still at odds with his label on "DARK AURA."
By
Zachary Horvath
August 18, 2025
45 Views