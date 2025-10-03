Rapsody has addressed fans' speculation that Joey Bada$$ canceled his Dark Aura Tour due to low ticket sales. She was set to serve as a supporting act during the concerts alongside Ab-Soul. Joey had dates lined up in Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and New York City, as well as more major cities.

“Guys. Stop being simple," Rapsody wrote in response to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. "There are a number of reasons tours get cancelled. Ticket sales was not a reason here. Relax. With love!.” In a follow-up post, she added: "We were all excited and very much looking forward to this run! We are all grateful for all your enthusiasm and support too! We all will def see you in due time! Thank so much." It's unclear whether another tour is in the works.

Fans in the replies shared supportive messages. "Keep doing what you do, luv! Like the new album," one user wrote. Another added: "Well when u announce a new tour ill get tickets… disappointed tho." Others continued to theorize reasons for the cancellation. "Be honest, was it Ab-Soul?" one fan asked. One more wrote: "Label problems? Anyway love u queen."

Joey Bada$$ "Lonely At The Top"

Joey Bada$$ announced his Dark Aura Tour in promotion of his latest studio album, Lonely At The Top. He dropped the project back in August through Columbia Records and Pro Era Records. It features collaborations with Westside Gunn, ASAP Ferg, and Ty Dolla Sign, as well as Ab-Soul and Rapsody, among other artists.