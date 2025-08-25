Joey Bada$$ Taps Ab-Soul & Rapsody For Moody New “Still” Music Video

Joey Bada$$ "Still" Video Hip Hop News
Feb 12, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; American rapper Joey Bada$$ looks on from courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After some delays, Joey Bada$$'s new album "Lonely At The Top" is now slated for release this Friday (August 29).

It's been a busy year for Joey Bada$$. The New York performer began 2025 by igniting a feud with several West Coast artists. This included Ray Vaughn, Az Chike, REASON, Daylyt, and more. Now, he's preparing for the release of his new album Lonely At The Top, which is slated for release this Friday (August 29).

Yesterday, he provided fans with a preview of what's to come with his new single "Still" featuring Ab-Soul and Rapsody. He dropped off a moody music video today to accompany the track, building even more anticipation for the upcoming project.

Lonely At The Top was initially supposed to drop back in July, but much to his disappointment, Joey Bada$$ ended up running into some delays. He opened up about this on social media after the album got pushed back, making it clear that he was fed up.

Read More: Joey Bada$$ Recruits Rapsody & Ab-Soul For Resilient Single "STILL"

Joey Bada$$ Lonely At The Top

"My sh*t got pushed back because the label pushed my sh*t back," he announced. "My album is signed, sealed, and delivered over a month ago. This ain’t cause of no sample clearances, this ain’t cause of no features, this ain’t cause of no clashing with another artist on the date. This is literally an Exhibit A of the label getting in the artist's way."

"I’m signed to Columbia Records. But for the longest time, I just ain’t been f*cking with them," he continued. "Because all they do is get in my way, they really don’t f*cking contribute to nothing."

As for his feud with the West Coast, he's made it clear that for him, it was all in good fun. "It was a playful nature for me. This rap sh*t is a sport and I have so many allies on the West," he explained during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. "From my perspective, if you really seen it, I didn't mean no disrespect. That wasn't my intention, but I'm like 'Yo we rappin'."

Read More: Joey Bada$$ Reveals He Was Crip Walking To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” All Summer

