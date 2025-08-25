It's been a busy year for Joey Bada$$. The New York performer began 2025 by igniting a feud with several West Coast artists. This included Ray Vaughn, Az Chike, REASON, Daylyt, and more. Now, he's preparing for the release of his new album Lonely At The Top, which is slated for release this Friday (August 29).

Yesterday, he provided fans with a preview of what's to come with his new single "Still" featuring Ab-Soul and Rapsody. He dropped off a moody music video today to accompany the track, building even more anticipation for the upcoming project.

Lonely At The Top was initially supposed to drop back in July, but much to his disappointment, Joey Bada$$ ended up running into some delays. He opened up about this on social media after the album got pushed back, making it clear that he was fed up.

Joey Bada$$ Lonely At The Top

"My sh*t got pushed back because the label pushed my sh*t back," he announced. "My album is signed, sealed, and delivered over a month ago. This ain’t cause of no sample clearances, this ain’t cause of no features, this ain’t cause of no clashing with another artist on the date. This is literally an Exhibit A of the label getting in the artist's way."

"I’m signed to Columbia Records. But for the longest time, I just ain’t been f*cking with them," he continued. "Because all they do is get in my way, they really don’t f*cking contribute to nothing."