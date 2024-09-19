Kid Cudi Thanks Pusha T For Being His Only Real Friend At Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music

Kid Cudi and Kanye West have a very strong but very complicated relationship over the years. It's been a lot of ups and downs, but through it all, few would argue that each individual in this KIDS SEE GHOSTS duo has a more kindred artistic or personal spirit with anyone else that isn't Cudi or Ye. The only one that comes close to that is another of Kanye's collab album partners, Jay-Z. But the Cleveland creative has now put that into question, as he recently shouted out someone who he called his only real friend ("How many of us?") when he was at the Chicago artist's G.O.O.D. Music label: Pusha T.
"Push has been my closest homie since day 1," Kid Cudi tweeted on Wednesday (September 18). "He embraced me from jump and always has my back. When I was on GOOD music, he was like literally the only one I had a true relationship with. Thats my big bro and I love him forever. We def gon keep puttin out heat for yall [winky face emoji]." We can only wonder what Kanye West might think of this...
Kid Cudi Shouts Pusha T Out
However, earlier this year, Kid Cudi made it clear that he squashed a lot of his issues with Kanye West after Ye apologized to him privately. "The reason we became cool again is he apologized to me," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "And it was sincere. I was like, ‘Wow, Kanye does not apologize to anyone, he doesn’t say sorry to anyone. That’s my brother, man. I know he loves me. There’s just nothing like Kanye and Cudi. We like the duo everybody loves to see.
"I know that in his soul, there is a good man there ’cause I’ve seen it," Kid Cudi continued. "You don’t give up on people. He’s learning and he’s growing. He knows he made some mistakes. That’s the beauty of it. The beautiful thing is he knows he’s been on a hell of a ride and he knows he’s said some things that he might not be able to come back from in a lot of realms, a lot of spaces with certain people but we grow. I pray for him. That’s my brother."