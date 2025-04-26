Boosie Badazz Insists He Was Sticking Up For Kanye West After Shocking Cousin Admission

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 08: Rapper Boosie performs in concert during Millennium Tour 2025 at Little Caesars Arena on March 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)
According to Boosie Badazz, his feud with Kanye West did not need to get as messy as it has in recent days.

Things got ugly between Kanye West and Boosie Badazz earlier this week, and now, the latter has hopped online to set the record straight.

This latest drama was ignited after Ye made a shocking confession about his childhood in his song "Cousins." In it, he admits to allegedly having sexual relations with a cousin until he was a teenager.

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore," he alleged on X upon releasing the track. "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

Boosie Badazz & Kanye West Beef

Boosie was quick to respond, making it clear that he had a great deal of sympathy for Ye considering what he went through. Unfortunately, it looks like his message wasn't well-received. During a livestream shortly after, Ye threw some serious shade Boosie's way. "I know that n***a smell poor, and I ain’t never met him,” he said of the Louisiana artist. “That n***a smell poor. You know, that n***a is poor. What are we talking about smell?”

In response, Boosie returned to X with a fiery rant, telling Ye to watch what he tweets. "U JUST MOTIVATED YOUR SON TO PUT A D**K N HIS MOUTH," he added brutally. "YOURE MAKING YOUR SON SUSPICIOUS OF WHAT A D**K TASTE LIKE!!"

According to Boosie, however, the situation never needed to escalate to this point. During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, he laughed off the ordeal, clarifying that his original tweets were in support of Ye. "I was taking up for Kanye, man," he explains in a clip share by Live Bitez. "I don't know. He said what he said and I said what I said."

