Boosie Badazz Draws Heavy Backlash Over Reaction To Kanye West's Shocking Cousin Admission

Kanye West has tweeted out a lot of disturbing and hateful things over the last two months. However, some are coming out and supporting him after admitting to something he's been holding in for decades. According to the Georgia-born icon, he was involved in a same-sex relationship with one of his cousins until he was 14.

He revealed this yesterday, April 21, while previewing a song for his next album, CUCK. Presumably, this replaces the WW3 designation he gave earlier this month. As Kanye West said, "This song is called COUSIN about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore. Perhaps in my self-centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw."

Ye continued, "My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

The lyrics didn't sugarcoat the traumatic stretch of his life in the snippet either. "Hanging with my cousin, reading dirty magazines / We seen some n****s kissin’, we ain’t know what that sh*t mean / Then we start re-enacting everything that we had seen / That’s when I gave my cousin head, gave my cousin head / Gave my cousin head, I gave my cousin head / I gave my cousin head."

Kanye West Twitter

Boosie Badazz, someone who's has not seen eye to eye with Kanye, especially politically, shoved his differences aside and displayed lots of compassion. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Boosie tweeted, "DAM KANYE I FEEL BAD FOR THIS DUDE. THIS DUDE BEEN THREW SOME SH*T BRA," he began.

"THE RANTS MAKE SINCE NOW. THIS MAN WAS SUCKING D**K AS A CHILD. SMH HIS MIND IS F*CKED UP. I HATE HIM HAVING TO GO THROUGH THIS AS A CHILD. THIS MAN COMING FOR ANY N EVERYONE WITH A RAPTURE! WHOEVER WRONGED HIM N THEY IN TROUBLE."

However, the Baton Rouge native's reaction sparked tons of backlash from folks in The Neighborhood Talk comments section. Many pointed out his "obsession" with commenting on homosexual matters and the LGBTQ+ community overall. "Boosie love some gay tea 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾" one user said, for example.

Others feel that Boosie completely misunderstood Ye's tweet, with those people believing that the rapper was actually in the wrong. "Ye is a predator is what he confessed in that tweet not a victim."