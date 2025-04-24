Kanye West & Bianca Censori Browse Sex Shop In Spain After Dispelling Divorce Rumors

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There's been a lot of speculation about Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's relationship lately, thanks to one of his songs.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been through their fair share of ups and downs in recent months. Now, however, it looks like the high-profile pair are going stronger than ever.

Earlier this month, the Chicago artist previewed a song named after the Australian model on DJ Akademiks' stream. It's set to appear on his upcoming album Cuck, formerly known as WW3. In the song, Ye admits that Censori left him as a result of one of his infamous X tirades. Those have unfortunately become more frequent than usual as of late.

"Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad," he reveals. "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / [...] She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted."

Are Kanye & Bianca Still Together?
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This led to some confusion about whether or not Ye and Censori were still broken up, or if their split was temporary. Earlier this month, they appeared to confirm that the latter was the case. They were spotted enjoying dinner together at an Indian restaurant in Spain.

The trip hasn't come to an end either. Ye was also recently seen doing a bit of shopping at a sex shop in Palma, Mallorca. In footage obtained by TMZ, he wears a black hoodie as he runs into the store, seemingly making an attempt to keep a low profile.

Employees of the store told the outlet that Ye entered first, left shortly after, and then returned with Censori. Reportedly, they looked around for about an hour and ended up purchasing some clothing items and accessories for the rapper's better half.

