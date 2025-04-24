Kanye West Says Fake Love For Kendrick Lamar's "Luther" Is Being Used To Suppress Drake's "Nokia"

Kanye West says the support for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's hit song, "Luther," feels forced and that Drake's single, "Nokia," is the much better song. He shared his opinion on the tracks as well as Kendrick Lamar as an artist in several posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night.

"It’s love and hate for Drake but man this not real man. Luther is not dethroning Nokia. This some Taylor Swift Beyoncé sh*t," West wrote. "Wooooooow. They really coming for Drizzy huh. I heard the devil asks God for permission before teaching sinners they lesson. Seems like the Devil is has been given free reign to go after Drake."

From there, Kanye West roped Tyler, the Creator into the discussion. "Name one good Tyler The Creator bar. Name an actual good Kendrick line," he wrote. He then elaborated: "Kendrick Lamar can not rap. Wayne got waaaay more life bars. I got more bars. Kendrick doesn’t have one bar where I say I wish I said that. Kendrick and Tyler the two most overrated so called artist. Please order more security."

Despite West's post, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's track has remained at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a number of weeks. "Nokia" has only been able to peak at No. 2. "Luther" has spent a total of 21 weeks on the chart as well, compared to "Nokia's" 9.

Kendrick Lamar "Grand National" Tour

The popularity of "Luther" comes as Kendrick Lamar and SZA have begun co-headlining the Grand National Tour. They kicked off the run of shows at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, last weekend. All-in-all, they'll be performing a total of 39 shows across North America and Europe before wrapping up in Stockholm, Sweden in August.