Kendrick Lamar Dominates Billboard's Top Rap Songs Of 2025

BY Cole Blake 80 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar's "luther," "TV Off," "Not Like Us," and "Squabble Up," all made the list, according to Billboard.

Kendrick Lamar is wrapping up a massively successful year that saw him hold the four most popular rap songs, according to Billboard. The outlet put out its ranking of the hottest tracks in the genre on Tuesday. The most popular rap song of the year was Lamar and SZA's collaboration, "luther," followed by Lamar's "TV Off," "Not Like Us," and "Squabble Up." He also owns the ninth spot with "Peekaboo."

At number five lands Lamar's current rival, Drake, with his single, "Nokia." After that ranks BigXthatPlug's "All The Way," Tyler, the Creator's "Sticky," and GloRilla & Sexyy Red's "Whatchu Kno About Me." Doechii's "Denial Is a River" rounds out the top 10.

When Kurrco shared the list on X (formerly Twitter), debate ensued in the replies. "The Kendrick Lamar influence can’t be denied, he will sweep the Grammy," one user wrote. Another countered: "Need Iceman to drop so Kendrick can know who the real king is." One more remarked: "Glorilla, sexy red, and doechii over Carti is actually crazy lmfao. Doechii is hot ass."

Apple Music's Top Songs Of 2025

Billboard isn't the only company to reveal its top songs of 2025 on Tuesday. Apple Music also introduced its "Replay" feature for 2025, providing listeners with “an audio and visual recap of the music that you listened to the most." While doing so, Apple announced Drake was the most-streamed artist overall this year.

Drake released one studio album in 2025, teaming up with PartyNextDoor for their project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, in February. That effort featured  "Nokia," "Gimme a Hug," and "Somebody Loves Me," among other hits. More recently, Drake's been focused on the rollout for his next solo studio album, Iceman. He's dropped several singles for the project, including "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

While Drake was the most-streamed artist on Apple Music, Kendrick Lamar still had several songs rank among the most popular of the year on the platform as well. "Luther" was one of the most popular singles for Apple as well as on the Billboard charts.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
