Drake Ends 2025 As The Most-Streamed Artist On Apple Music

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)
Listeners on Apple Music can access their "Replay '25" to see what they've been playing most throughout the last year.

Apple Music has rolled out it's "Replay" feature for 2025, providing listeners with “an audio and visual recap of the music that you listened to the most,” according to the platform. In sharing the news on social media, Apple Music revealed that Drake was the most-streamed artist overall in 2025.

He released one album during that time, putting out $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor back in February. That project featured several popular singles, including "Nokia," "Gimme a Hug," and "Somebody Loves Me." The two also embarked on a tour in support of the album.

More recently, Drake has released several singles from his upcoming solo studio album, Iceman. These include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

Read More: Drake Proves He’s Still Got It With Impressive “ICEMAN” Snippet

Drake's "Iceman" Livestreams

To promote the singles, Drake has been hosting livestream events to engage with fans. He recently spoke with Complex about how that process has allowed him to benefit from receiving feedback in real-time. “It wasn't something we spoke about, but it's inherently a byproduct of this idea. Being outside and getting a chance to interact with fans, and initiate audience participation as well as feedback has been amazing," he said. "We're likely to end every episode in a public location as a through line, and also to enhance the live element. Some people have picked up on this. It’s also incredible to see people theorizing and either picking up on things or creating their own narratives.”

Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for Iceman, but he has hinted at dropping it before the end of 2025. Until then, he's still got one more livestream in store.

As for other top artists on Apple Music in 2025, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" remained one of the most popular singles, despite releasing back in 2024. The "Top Songs of 2025" in the United States also includes tracks by Morgan Wallen, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, and more.

Read More: Central Cee Hilariously Admits To Feeling Broke When He's Around Drake

