Kanye West has taken all of his controversies to the musical realm, which has disappointed many fans. However, it's apparently also ruffled the feathers of streaming services who reportedly refuse to play nice, as caught by XXL.

In one of his latest fiery tweets on Thursday (May 8), Ye took aim at streaming services for taking down his new song "Heil Hitler." He recently released a music video for the track, which contains pretty much the exact controversial lyrics you'd expect. But it seems like services such as Apple Music struck the single down.

"Heil Hitler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms while Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable They’re literally keeping the n***as down," Kanye West tweeted. For those unaware, "Rednecks" is a satirical Newman cut that criticizes bigotry, hypocrisy, and institutional racism. "Keeping the n***ers down" is a direct quote from it.

"Heil Hitler" is one of a couple of singles for Ye's upcoming album CUCK. He's been through a few phases with this project while also working on Bully. In addition, Kanye had the DONDA 2 rerelease to handle, which came with its own set of problems.

Kanye West Piers Morgan Interview

Throughout this new music run, the Yeezy mogul has fired off on the system for not supporting him to the fullest extent. This can be as simple as Shopify issues or as complex as these streaming service takedowns. Throughout it all, though, he continues to use his social media presence as his main weapon. Anything that appears in the music is just an extension of that crusade.

Not only that, but Kanye West is back to confrontational interviews. He walked away from a Piers Morgan conversation with Sneako, which the television host didn't take lightly.

"As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well," Morgan wrote on social media. "This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby before I could ask him why he’s become a vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic prick."