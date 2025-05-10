Kanye West has stirred up no shortage of controversy in the past few months, and most recently, he raised eyebrows with some comments he made about his 12-year-old daughter North. During a livestream, the Chicago artist claimed that she has dyslexia and is dealing with digestive issues. This is unconfirmed, but regardless, social media users are calling Ye out for discussing the child's personal matters so publicly, noting how she has a right to privacy.

"We ain’t wanna know that. Why you embarrassing her," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Why is he sharing his daughters bodily issues to the public? I feel so bad for his children. One day they’ll sublet upon all that he has said/done and it’s going to hurt them," another says.

Ye's latest remarks come after he's vented about custody issues with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on X, his new song "Heil Hitler," and more.

Kanye West Piers Morgan

Ye's oversharing also comes after his interview with Piers Morgan, which unfortunately, didn't last as long as expected. In the middle of the conversation, the rapper got up and left, leaving his sidekick Sneako to fend for himself. For obvious reasons, Morgan was not at all happy about this, and immediately hopped online to share his thoughts.

"I interviewed Kanye West again today," he wrote at the time. "As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby before I could ask him why he’s become a vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic prick. Drops on @piersmorganuncensored later…"