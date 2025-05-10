Kanye West Called Out For Discussing Daughter North’s Health Issues Publicly

BY Caroline Fisher 2.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Called Out North Health Issues Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West is under fire once again, this time for seemingly violating his 12-year-old daughter's right to privacy.

Kanye West has stirred up no shortage of controversy in the past few months, and most recently, he raised eyebrows with some comments he made about his 12-year-old daughter North. During a livestream, the Chicago artist claimed that she has dyslexia and is dealing with digestive issues. This is unconfirmed, but regardless, social media users are calling Ye out for discussing the child's personal matters so publicly, noting how she has a right to privacy.

"We ain’t wanna know that. Why you embarrassing her," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Why is he sharing his daughters bodily issues to the public? I feel so bad for his children. One day they’ll sublet upon all that he has said/done and it’s going to hurt them," another says.

Ye's latest remarks come after he's vented about custody issues with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on X, his new song "Heil Hitler," and more.

Read More: John Legend Reveals What He Thinks Caused Kanye West’s Sad “Devolution”

Kanye West Piers Morgan

Ye's oversharing also comes after his interview with Piers Morgan, which unfortunately, didn't last as long as expected. In the middle of the conversation, the rapper got up and left, leaving his sidekick Sneako to fend for himself. For obvious reasons, Morgan was not at all happy about this, and immediately hopped online to share his thoughts.

"I interviewed Kanye West again today," he wrote at the time. "As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby before I could ask him why he’s become a vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic prick. Drops on @piersmorganuncensored later…"

Ye took to X to share his own take, writing, "@piersmorgan Let’s have a real interview someday It’s all love." Morgan fired back, telling him, "We could have had one yesterday if you hadn’t run away before I could ask you any questions. When you’re prepared to actually do that, let me know."

Read More: Kanye West’s Decrepit Church Under Investigation For Alleged Arson

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Piers Morgan Blasts Kanye West Hip Hop News Music Piers Morgan Blasts “Coward” Kanye West For Storming Off Mid-Interview 1483
Kanye West Streaming Services Removing Heil Hitler Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Brazenly Reacts To Streaming Services Removing His "Heil Hitler" Song 9.5K
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Music Kanye West Yet Again Claims Kim Kardashian Hasn't Let Him See Saint At All In 2025 1438
John Legend Kanye West Devolution Hip Hop News Music John Legend Reveals What He Thinks Caused Kanye West’s Sad “Devolution” 2.7K