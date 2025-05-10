Kanye West is never shy about going off on other people, including the mother of his four kids. But even though he gives off the impression that he's this higher being that is just speaking facts, he's nowhere near perfect. In fact, he's dealing with a lot of financial issues, especially in terms of taxes.

Per reports from Baller Alert and The U.S. Sun, Kanye owes six figures in property taxes that amount to $448, 254. However, thanks to missing out on the payments for the first half of 2025, another $82,662 will be added to that total. Moreover, for every month he doesn't write a check he accrues an extra $3,272 in penalties. The reason for the massive figure is because he's got five luxury pieces of property he's not contributing to.

One of those includes the $1.5 million plot of land he bought back in January 2023 in Northridge, California. If you remember, Kanye West acquired it to potential build his now-defunct Donda Academy. A Yeezy headquarters was also a possibility. However, the Chicago mogul never did anything with it.

Instead, it was left unattended and eventually became an "eyesore" for those living next to it. It was heavily littered with junk, the windows were boarded up, and the neighbors were fearing that it was going to attract squatters.

Kanye West "HEIL HITLER"

Eventually, it burned down in October 2024. This is where the property taxes and this now non-existent church tie in. The Northridge Fire Department is going to investigate the burnt building for potential arson.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has also been poking around recently too. Once in January and in March as well. They have since gone ahead and laid down two liens on the plot.

When the church did catch fire, a neighboring home did take surface-level damage, and no one was injured. It took firefighters around 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

As it stands, Kanye West has yet to address any of this on social media. He's been living there constantly over the last couple of months going on his bigoted and erratic rants. What he's also promoting is his love for controversial figures like Diddy, R. Kelly, and Hitler.