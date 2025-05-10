John Legend Reveals What He Thinks Caused Kanye West’s Sad “Devolution”

BY Caroline Fisher 2.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
John Legend Kanye West Devolution Hip Hop News
attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
According to John Legend, he never saw Kanye West's "obsessions with antisemitism" and "anti-blackness" when they were friends.

It's no secret that Kanye West's behavior has become increasingly unhinged in recent years. According to one of his former friends, it's incredibly sad to see. During a recent interview with The Times, John Legend reflected on his relationship with the Chicago artist. He speculated that his mental health took a turn for the worse following the 2007 death of his mother Donda.

“I don’t think we’re qualified to psychoanalyse him, but after his mother passed in 2007 there was definitely a difference,” Legend explained. “His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently.”

"Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him," he added. "It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now ... I didn’t see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution.”

Read More: Kanye West’s Decrepit Church Under Investigation For Alleged Arson

Kanye West "Heil Hitler" Music Video
G.O.O.D. Music Label Launch Party
R&B musician John Legend (right) and producer/rapper Kanye West at the Kanye West/John Legend GOOD Music launch party, February 7, 2005 at Duvet in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images).

Ye has been pretty vocal on X over the past few months. He frequently airs his unfiltered opinions on everything from his ex-wife to his music industry peers. He's also made several bizarre and offensive remarks, praising Adolf Hitler, dissing the late Virgil Abloh, and more.

He even recently dropped a music video for his song "Heil Hitler." It features a group of Black men wearing animal pelts and includes a speech by the dictator. In the song itself, Ye references his custody battle with Kim Kardashian, and more.

The song was removed from streaming services earlier this week. "Heil Hitler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms while Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable They’re literally keeping the n***as down," the Yeezy founder wrote on X in response.

Read More: Kanye West's Cease And Desist Letter To Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Fake

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Streaming Services Removing Heil Hitler Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Brazenly Reacts To Streaming Services Removing His "Heil Hitler" Song 9.5K
Kanye West Jewish Rights Org Heil Hitler Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Called Out By Jewish Rights Organization For "Heil Hitler" Single 2.7K
Kanye West Music Video Heil Hitler Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Takes Controversy Even Further In New Music Video For "Heil Hitler" 2.9K
Don Toliver Performs At WAMU Theater Music DJ Scheme Boldly Claims Cole Bennett Once Slapped Digital Nas In The Face 1.7K