It's no secret that Kanye West's behavior has become increasingly unhinged in recent years. According to one of his former friends, it's incredibly sad to see. During a recent interview with The Times, John Legend reflected on his relationship with the Chicago artist. He speculated that his mental health took a turn for the worse following the 2007 death of his mother Donda.

“I don’t think we’re qualified to psychoanalyse him, but after his mother passed in 2007 there was definitely a difference,” Legend explained. “His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently.”

"Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him," he added. "It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now ... I didn’t see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution.”

Kanye West "Heil Hitler" Music Video

R&B musician John Legend (right) and producer/rapper Kanye West at the Kanye West/John Legend GOOD Music launch party, February 7, 2005 at Duvet in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images).

Ye has been pretty vocal on X over the past few months. He frequently airs his unfiltered opinions on everything from his ex-wife to his music industry peers. He's also made several bizarre and offensive remarks, praising Adolf Hitler, dissing the late Virgil Abloh, and more.

He even recently dropped a music video for his song "Heil Hitler." It features a group of Black men wearing animal pelts and includes a speech by the dictator. In the song itself, Ye references his custody battle with Kim Kardashian, and more.