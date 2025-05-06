Kanye West Walks Out On Piers Morgan Interview While Sitting Next To Sneako

Kanye West is someone who marches to the beat of his own drum. At this point, everyone should know that and if you don't, well, you've clearly been living under a rock.

These days, Ye's career isn't exactly thriving. The hastily released Donda 2 sold less than 10K units which led to lots of embarrassment online. Meanwhile, his biggest snippet right now is praising Adolf Hitler. He seems like he needs help, but he is refusing to get any.

One person who has stood by his side throughout all of this is Sneako. For those who may not know, Sneako is a controversial streamer and YouTuber who shares many of the same politics as Ye.

On Tuesday, both of them were invited to appear on Piers Morgan Uncensored. In the clip below, you can see that both men were sitting next to each other. However, at one point, Ye became argumentative with Piers.

We cannot hear Morgan's audio in the clip, although at some point, Ye gets fed up of being pressed and decides to leave.

Kanye West Piers Morgan Interview

Piers Morgan is known for his controversial interviews and his style certainly is not for everyone. Morgan has been critical of Kanye West in the past, and we're sure Ye knew that going into the interview.

However, it will be interesting to see how Piers' show decides to air this. It is unclear whether or not this was live or pre-recorded. His interview with Ye in 2022 went extremely viral, and fans were probably excited about the follow-up.

As for new Kanye music, it remains to be what is in store for him. If one thing is certainly, however, it is that he has alienated all of the good artists he was working with. Quite frankly, Dave Blunts is not serious.

There aren't many people left who want to work with Ye, and quite honestly, that is very sad. However, this was all kind of inevitable.