DJ Akademiks Clowns Pusha T And Invokes Kanye West Over Controversial Met Gala Outfit

BY Alexander Cole 1485 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Kendrick Lamar Ruined Rap Hip Hop News
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks never pulls punches when talking about hip-hop and Pusha T felt that on Monday during the Met Gala.

DJ Akademiks is someone who has never shied away from being the villain on social media. Moreover, he has never minced words when it comes to his opinion on hip-hop as well as politics and pop culture.

Now that he has signed a deal with Kick, the hip-hop commentator has been streaming every single day to his massive audience. Overall, there is a lot for him to comment on. This was especially true last night thanks to the Met Gala.

While on stream, Akademiks decided to go through all of the various outfits that were worn throughout the event. As it turns out, he was not a fan of what Pusha T had on.

As you can see in the video down below, Ak was quite dismissive of the burgundy suit with white powder on the shoulders. In fact, the commentator stated that Push needs to start working with Kanye West again. Implying that Ye knows how to style people a lot better than current designers.

DJ Akademiks' motivations for this rant could be theorized as two-fold. One: remaining on Kanye's good side. And two: avenging Drake for what happened in 2018.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Kendrick Lamar "Killed" Hip-Hop & Drake Beef Froze The Industry

Where Does DJ Akademiks Stream?

As it stands, DJ Akademiks is streaming on Kick where he recently signed a pretty lucrative deal. Overall, Kick has become a huge streaming destination known for offering big names big bucks.

Drake has a deal with Kick right now and it has led to streams with Adin Ross and xQc. Whether or not Drizzy even enjoys doing those streams is another question entirely, but we digress.

While Twitch is still the king, there is no denying that Kick is coming for the throne, whether you like it or not. Picking up a talent like Akademiks shows that they are tapped in to various different internet subcultures.

DJ Akademiks will be a big name wherever he goes, and that is why Kick will probably want to keep him around for a while. As for who Ak's next target will be, that remains to be seen.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Previews Lil Durk & Drake Collaboration

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.7K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.8K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.3K
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Music DJ Akademiks Is Looking Compromised After His Spotify Wrapped Puts Kendrick Lamar Over Drake 6.1K