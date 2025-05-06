DJ Akademiks is someone who has never shied away from being the villain on social media. Moreover, he has never minced words when it comes to his opinion on hip-hop as well as politics and pop culture.

Now that he has signed a deal with Kick, the hip-hop commentator has been streaming every single day to his massive audience. Overall, there is a lot for him to comment on. This was especially true last night thanks to the Met Gala.

While on stream, Akademiks decided to go through all of the various outfits that were worn throughout the event. As it turns out, he was not a fan of what Pusha T had on.

As you can see in the video down below, Ak was quite dismissive of the burgundy suit with white powder on the shoulders. In fact, the commentator stated that Push needs to start working with Kanye West again. Implying that Ye knows how to style people a lot better than current designers.

DJ Akademiks' motivations for this rant could be theorized as two-fold. One: remaining on Kanye's good side. And two: avenging Drake for what happened in 2018.

Where Does DJ Akademiks Stream?

As it stands, DJ Akademiks is streaming on Kick where he recently signed a pretty lucrative deal. Overall, Kick has become a huge streaming destination known for offering big names big bucks.

Drake has a deal with Kick right now and it has led to streams with Adin Ross and xQc. Whether or not Drizzy even enjoys doing those streams is another question entirely, but we digress.

While Twitch is still the king, there is no denying that Kick is coming for the throne, whether you like it or not. Picking up a talent like Akademiks shows that they are tapped in to various different internet subcultures.