DJ Akademiks Previews Lil Durk & Drake Collaboration

BY Cole Blake 743 Views
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Durk performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Lil Durk put out his latest album, "Deep Thoughts," back on March 28, but the collaboration with Drake wasn't included.

DJ Akademiks played a snippet of an unreleased collaboration between Lil Durk and Drake during his latest livestream. The move comes as Durk remains behind bars while awaiting trial in an alleged murder-for-hire case.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the snippet. "This snippet been living in my head rent free since AK first played it on stream… That Durk hook is pure gold," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another less excited user responded: "That sh*t weak let’s be real."

Akademiks previewing the unreleased song came after he recently spoke with Durk over the phone for an interview from behind bars. During their conversation, the rapper revealed that he's been focused on learning Arabic and is doing well.

"I've been good, man," Durk said. "Mentally, spiritually, I've been on top of my s**t. I'll be back out there, you hear me? Oh, thank you, I need all the prayers. I appreciate you. […] Yeah, you know, ain't nothing changed, bro. I've just been focused on life, my family and stuff like that. I'm trying to learn to speak Arabic in here. It's a couple of guys in here that know how to speak Arabic fluently. So I'm just learning the different words and tightening up my Arabic. Just getting my knowledge together."

Read More: Lil Durk Asks Fans For Help As His Lyrics Come Under Scrutiny In Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk's Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk recently received some great news in his case as prosecutors dropped all mention of his hip-hop lyrics in a new superseding indictment. Durk’s attorney, Drew Findling, said in response to the move that the state "conceded" in their "hotly contested" argument over their inclusion.

The state, on the other hand, downplayed the significance of the removal of lyrics. “Defendant Banks has presented a false narrative that he is being prosecuted and detained because of his violent lyrics. This claim is, and has always been, baseless,” prosecutors wrote, as caught by Billboard. “Just like every iteration of the indictment before it, the [new indictment] contains significant allegations that show defendant’s alleged role in the execution-style murder of [the victim] on a busy street corner in Los Angeles.”

Read More: Lil Durk's Lawyer Believes Only "Weak-Legged" Prosecutors Take Hip-Hop RICO Cases

