Lil Durk Leaves DJ Akademiks Stunned With Unforeseen Phone Call From Behind Bars

Lil Durk is trying to keep his head up amid his murder-for-hire case stemming from a 2022 Los Angeles shooting. It's been very tough to do so amid bond denials and trial delays, but he knows he has a massive fanbase supporting him every step of the way.

Recently, the Chicago rapper called DJ Akademiks on the phone while he was on his livestream. The media personality expressed his support for Durk and how much he and hip-hop miss him, speaking positively on his spiritual journey and wishing everything goes well for him moving forward.

"I've been good, man," Lil Durk told DJ Akademiks in a clip the latter shared on Instagram. "Mentally, spiritually, I've been on top of my s**t. I'll be back out there, you hear me? Oh, thank you, I need all the prayers. I appreciate you. [...] Yeah, you know, ain't nothing changed, bro. I've just been focused on life, my family and stuff like that. I'm trying to learn to speak Arabic in here. It's a couple of guys in here that know how to speak Arabic fluently. So I'm just learning the different words and tightening up my Arabic. Just getting my knowledge together."

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

For those unaware, The Voice will face a federal criminal trial amid murder-for-hire allegations on October 14, following a previous delay from January of this year. Authorities originally arrested him in October of last year. They accused Durk of organizing and financing a failed hit on rap rival Quando Rondo in 2022 that led to the death of Rondo's cousin Lul Pab in a shooting.

However, there was some better news for Smurk as of late that might have big repercussions in his trial. The judge recently approved a motion to review Lil Durk's detention, meaning he might get out on bail if the court sees fit.