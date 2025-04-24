Lil Durk Finally Gets Good News In His Murder-For-Hire Case Thanks To His Judge

Lil Durk is still trying to get out of his federal murder-for-hire case, and he finally got an answer from the court to show for it. According to AllHipHop, he might receive even better news in the future following a judge's new ruling.

On Wednesday (April 23), a Los Angeles federal judge reportedly approved the defense's motion to hold a hearing on the Chicago rapper's detention status. Judge Patricia Donahue scheduled a May 8 meeting at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to reconsider his conditions of release.

Not only that, but Lil Durk's legal team offered a new bail package to potentially appease the court and the prosecution. This reportedly includes $900K in real estate equity, $1 million in cash from Alamo Records, $150K from a business associate, around-the-clock private security, and strict supervision via electronic monitoring and other methods.

The defense argues these conditions mitigate flight risks and dangers to the public. We will see what the court concludes.

Why Was Lil Durk Arrested?

For those unaware, Lil Durk was arrested last October on federal charges. Prosecutors alleged he financed a hit on rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022 in Los Angeles. This supposed move was allegedly in retaliation for the murder of King Von in 2020. A 2022 shooting in L.A. took the life of Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab.

However, the Deep Thoughts lyricist and his lawyers denied any and all accusations. They alleged the prosecution attempted to mislead the court through flimsy evidence such as song lyrics and unapproved fan documentaries. On the front of song lyrics, the defense claims the prosecution's reference to the track "Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy" – by Babyface Ray featuring Lil Durk – is inaccurate. Allegedly, Durk recorded those lyrics seven months before the 2022 murder prosecutors accused him of orchestrating.

Even though prosecutors pointed to other videos as supposed evidence, the defense did not budge. They claimed those recordings and conclusions were on behalf of fans and social media pages, and do not reflect the actual facts The Voice's camp aims to maintain.

The court previously denied Lil Durk's bail in December of last year. "There is no condition or combination of conditions that will reasonably assure the safety of the community," the judge ruled back then, citing flight risks and his alleged negative influence on other violent criminal activity.