Lil Durk Tries To Get Out Of Prison And Dismiss His Federal Indictment

Lil Durk had not received many updates in his alleged murder-for-hire case as of late, so at least this didn't interfere much with the release of his new album Deep Thoughts. However, now we're back to key developments in this federal criminal case.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by @AkademiksTV on Twitter, the Chicago rapper's legal team filed a motion for the court to reconsider his detention order. In other words, they want to get him out of jail.

Not only that, but Lil Durk's attorneys also filed a motion to dismiss the superseding federal indictment against him due to claims of "false and/or misleading grand jury evidence." Basically, the motion posits that if the court will proceed with their case against him, the defense will attempt to compel disclosure of all evidence the state gave to the grand jury. It seems like they seek the ability to question the veracity of certain allegations and file for their dismissal as they see fit.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

While this is all still relatively vague and unclear, the complex and long-spanning nature of the Lil Durk case means things will only grow more complicated from here. This is especially the case when you talk about the social media discussion of all this, as some rappers who beefed with Smurk in the past are trolling him into oblivion for his legal woes.

6ix9ine took credit for Durk's arrest during a recent conversation with DJ Akademiks, claiming his online trolls for him to "slide" for King Von eventually got to his head. It was a pretty disturbing and disrespectful moment to witness, and not one we think anyone close to the case will take lightly.

But other MCs show their support for The Voice in other ways, even if they had no idea they were showing support in the first place. During his recent Rolling Stone cover story, Lil Wayne admitted he didn't know Lil Durk was in jail despite having two "Free Lil Durk" T-Shirts in his dressing room.

To be fair to Weezy, it's unclear if he still didn't know about the arrest or if the shirts were what made him realize. Either way, there are more important things for Smurk's legal team to address ahead of his scheduled trial start date of October 14.