6ix9ine Explains How He Baited Lil Durk Into Going To Jail

MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Aug 2, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Tekashi69 reacts while in attendance for the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
6ix9ine continuously told Lil Durk to "slide for Von" and now, the rapper wants to take credit for Durk's arrest.

6ix9ine is easily one of the biggest trolls we have ever seen when it comes to the music world. Overall, he is hated by many and for the most part, he has been blackballed by the mainstream. Since going to prison as part of a RICO case, Tekashi has done everything possible to become more famous. When he came home from prison, one of his strategies was to provoke famous artists. Although some people could see through it, there were others who couldn't help but troll back.

As time went on, 6ix9ine got more brazen and disrespectful with his trolling. For instance, he went to the murals of Nipsey Hussle and even King Von, where he disparaged their names. Tekashi would frequently taunt Lil Durk as it pertains to Von, coining the phrase "slide for Von" which eventually went viral on social media. The artist would consistently urge Lil Durk to get revenge on those who killed King Von, and even questioned Durk's allegiance to his fallen friend. Now, Durk is in jail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, and 6ix9ine is taking credit.

6ix9ine Lil Durk Beef

While speaking to DJ Akademiks, 6ix9ine claimed that he baited Lil Durk into going to jail. Overall, he believes that the "slide for Von" trend forced Durk's hand. He thinks Durk was feeling embarrassed and decided to act. Akademiks had some nervous laughter and even refuted what Tekashi was trying to tell him. However, 6ix9ine remains confident that he is the reason why Durk is now behind bars.

It should not come as a surprise that the rainbow-haired rapper would be taking credit for all of this. After all, he is a troll and that is never going to change. It doesn't matter how much time passes, 6ix9ine will always find his way back to the spotlight, even if for negative reasons. Clearly, the clout era never went away.

