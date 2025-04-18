Lil Wayne Admits He Didn't Know Lil Durk Was In Prison

Rolling Stone's Andre Gee recently spent time with the one and only Lil Wayne for a cover story ahead of Tha Carter VI and amid many interesting narratives around him. But before getting into all of that, some fans just found it curious that he continues to present himself as a pretty forgetful and aloof person.

At one point of the article, Gee describes waiting backstage at a College Football Playoff Championship for Weezy to arrive for his set. Eventually, he got there, and Gee asked him about two "Free Lil Durk" T-shirts in his dressing room. But the New Orleans legend reportedly said he didn't know the Chicago rapper was in prison.

Why Is Lil Durk In Jail?

Before we jump to conclusions, we technically don't know if he didn't know this at the moment Gee asked him about it, or if the T-shirts were what made him find out about Lil Durk's legal situation. The Voice is currently behind bars awaiting his trial for alleged murder-for-hire, as prosecutors accused him of organizing a failed hit on Quando Rondo which took the life of one of Rondo's colleagues.

While Lil Wayne clearly inspired Lil Durk, the two don't have any official collaborations together at press time. This T-shirt situation in particular is a bit unclear, but it's possible Wayne kept them to still show Durk support or just didn't think twice about them. At the end of the day, we don't know for sure just yet, and it's a bit of a trivial matter.

Another forgetful moment in this interview happened when Andre Gee referenced a certain Kanye West and Jay-Z collab album from 2011, and Lil Wayne could not remember Watch The Throne. He eventually recognized a few tracks from it, but the irony of all this is how Hov allegedly included a Cash Money diss on the record which Tunechi supposedly responded to. It seems like this is one of those clap-backs he chose to let go.

After all, Wayne has no ill will towards Jay-Z despite the Super Bowl halftime show ruckus from this year. We doubt he has any hard feelings for Lil Durk, either.