Lil Wayne Acts Oblivious When Asked About COVID Relief Fraud Allegations

In December of last year, Lil Wayne was called out in a Business Insider investigation, which shined a light on his allegedly inappropriate use of COVID-19 relief funds.

According to the outlet, Weezy received a grant of a whopping $8.9 million from a pandemic relief program, which was intended to help independent artists and venues. Allegedly, however, this money actually went towards luxury hotels, designer clothes, private jets, and more.

Lil Wayne was questioned about this during his recent conversation with Andre Gee for Rolling Stone. He wasn't able to provide fans with any answers. Gee reports that the rapper "[looked] genuinely perplexed" when asked, and said “I don’t know what that mean.”

His manager, Fabian Marasciullo, didn't deny that Lil Wayne received the money. He did, on the other hand, suggest that he didn't know where it came from.

Are Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Beefing?

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Lil Wayne during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He ain’t got nothing to do with none of that sh*t," Marasciullo explained. "He don’t know nothing about that. It’s not the way his money comes and goes or none of that sh*t, but everything’s been audited and clean. It’s done and over, it’s just people fishing. If you’re not famous, they’re not talking about you.”

This isn't the only controversy Lil Wayne was asked about during the interview, however. He was also asked about his relationships with Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which have been called into question in recent months.

While he and Drake have a long history, Weezy decided to sing along to the scathing Drizzy diss track "Not Like Us" onstage last summer. He says he didn't mean this as shade directed at his friend, and didn't even know it was Kendrick's song.