Lil Wayne & Chris Brown Called Out For Allegedly Using COVID-19 Relief Money For Luxury Purchases

It's certainly no secret that millions of people suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on a new Business Insider investigation, however, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown certainly weren't among them. The outlet reports that Weezy received a $8.9 million grant from a pandemic-relief program, which was intended to help independent venues and artists. Reportedly, this money instead paid for various stays at luxury hotels, designer clothing, private jet flights, and more.

The outlet even reports that he spent a whopping $15K for flights and hotel rooms for women, despite their connection to Lil Wayne's team being unclear. This included an adult actress and a waitress at a breastaurant. On New Year's Eve 2021, he was scheduled to perform in Southern California. He ultimately canceled his set shortly before it began due to "the wind and the flights." Despite him not showing up, he reportedly billed taxpayers almost $88K.

Lil Wayne & Chris Brown's Spending Called Into Question

Social media posts also suggest that the rapper was partying with 2 Chainz at a club on Sunset Boulevard the night of the cancelation. Lil Wayne isn't the only person Business Insider's investigation allegedly exposed, however. Chris Brown also took part in some questionable grant spending, per the outlet. Reportedly, he even spent a whopping $80K on his own birthday party, $24K for a tour bus ride to Tulum, and more. Overall, his company CBE Touring received a total of $10 million, and $5.1 allegedly went to Brown personally.