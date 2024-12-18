Lil Wayne & Chris Brown Called Out For Allegedly Using COVID-19 Relief Money For Luxury Purchases

NBA: Finals-Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Recording artist Lil Wayne looks on in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets in game two of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A new "Business Insider" investigation calls Lil Wayne and Chris Brown's spending into question.

It's certainly no secret that millions of people suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on a new Business Insider investigation, however, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown certainly weren't among them. The outlet reports that Weezy received a $8.9 million grant from a pandemic-relief program, which was intended to help independent venues and artists. Reportedly, this money instead paid for various stays at luxury hotels, designer clothing, private jet flights, and more.

The outlet even reports that he spent a whopping $15K for flights and hotel rooms for women, despite their connection to Lil Wayne's team being unclear. This included an adult actress and a waitress at a breastaurant. On New Year's Eve 2021, he was scheduled to perform in Southern California. He ultimately canceled his set shortly before it began due to "the wind and the flights." Despite him not showing up, he reportedly billed taxpayers almost $88K.

Lil Wayne & Chris Brown's Spending Called Into Question

Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Social media posts also suggest that the rapper was partying with 2 Chainz at a club on Sunset Boulevard the night of the cancelation. Lil Wayne isn't the only person Business Insider's investigation allegedly exposed, however. Chris Brown also took part in some questionable grant spending, per the outlet. Reportedly, he even spent a whopping $80K on his own birthday party, $24K for a tour bus ride to Tulum, and more. Overall, his company CBE Touring received a total of $10 million, and $5.1 allegedly went to Brown personally.

Former Comptroller General of the United States David Walker shared his take on the spending in a conversation with the outlet. "At a minimum, it smells," he claimed. "Whether it's legal or not is up to a lawyer or ultimately to a court. But it sure smells."

Caroline Fisher
