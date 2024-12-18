Lil Wayne Accused Of Sending NSFW Text To Reporter

Katherine Long from "Business Insider" recently detailed her less-than-pleasant exchange with Lil Wayne.

Recently, Business Insider published a report about how various artists used grant money during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outlet's investigation found that Lil Wayne was given a whopping $8.9 million, some of which he allegedly spent on luxury clothing, private plane rides, and more. He also reportedly canceled a performance in Southern California on New Year's Eve 2021 but billed taxpayers nearly $88K for it anyway.

"At a minimum, it smells," Former Comptroller General of the United States David Walker said of the findings. "Whether it's legal or not is up to a lawyer or ultimately to a court. But it sure smells." Another artist Business Insider's report focused on was Chris Brown. Allegedly, his company CBE Touring received a total of $10 million, and $5.1 allegedly went to him personally. One of the reporters behind the investigation, Katherine Long, even alleges that when she reached out to Lil Wayne she was hit with a less-than-pleasant response.

Business Insider's Katherine Long Exposes Lil Wayne For Inappropriate Text Message

"A couple weeks ago, we were doing another round of phone calls, trying to confirm that the musicians we'd named were aware of our reporting. I realized the email address we'd found for Lil Wayne was hooked up to iMessage. So I texted it," Long tweeted earlier today. "Hello Dwayne. This is Katherine Long from Business Insider. Did you see my email?" her text reads. "Did u see my d*ck? I'm sure it's much longer and better than the email and u like em long right Ms Long?" Lil Wayne allegedly responded.