Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Relationships With Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne and Drake go way back, which is why fans were surprised to see the Louisiana rapper singing along to Kendrick Lamar's hit Drizzy diss track "Not Like Us." He did so onstage last summer while rocking an OVO pendant, only furthering the confusion.

During a recent chat with Andre Gee for his Rolling Stone cover story, Weezy set the record straight when it comes to his relationships with both artists.

According to him, he didn't even really pay attention to Drake and Kendrick's viral lyrical battle. Moreover, he claims he didn't even know "Not Like Us" was the Compton rapper's song when he rhymed along to it onstage.

"I ain't want [Drake] to be mad at me," he explained. "I didn't even know it was Kendrick!"

Do Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Have Beef?

May 3, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Lil Wayne in attendance before Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights Marcos Maidana at MGM Grand. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At another point in the interview, Lil Wayne discussed Kendrick's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, which many of his fans think he should have headlined instead. He himself has also spoken about the apparent snub on multiple occasions, admitting that it was incredibly hurtful to him.

Despite this, he said he has no hard feelings towards Kendrick or Jay-Z. “Wayne tells me things are fine between him and Lamar; Wayne called the L.A. rapper ahead of the Super Bowl to clear the air and to encourage him,” Gee writes.

Weezy did say that he's no longer interested in performing at the Super Bowl, however, even if he was given the opportunity. “They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it," he confirmed. "It was perfect."