Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Relationships With Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne Drake Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News
Feb 6, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Lil Wayne performs during the Maxim Party on Treasure Island.
In his new "Rolling Stone" cover Story Lil Wayne admits that he refused to watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Lil Wayne and Drake go way back, which is why fans were surprised to see the Louisiana rapper singing along to Kendrick Lamar's hit Drizzy diss track "Not Like Us." He did so onstage last summer while rocking an OVO pendant, only furthering the confusion.

During a recent chat with Andre Gee for his Rolling Stone cover story, Weezy set the record straight when it comes to his relationships with both artists.

According to him, he didn't even really pay attention to Drake and Kendrick's viral lyrical battle. Moreover, he claims he didn't even know "Not Like Us" was the Compton rapper's song when he rhymed along to it onstage.

"I ain't want [Drake] to be mad at me," he explained. "I didn't even know it was Kendrick!"

Do Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Have Beef?
Boxing: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Marcos Maidana
May 3, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Lil Wayne in attendance before Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights Marcos Maidana at MGM Grand.

At another point in the interview, Lil Wayne discussed Kendrick's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, which many of his fans think he should have headlined instead. He himself has also spoken about the apparent snub on multiple occasions, admitting that it was incredibly hurtful to him.

Despite this, he said he has no hard feelings towards Kendrick or Jay-Z. “Wayne tells me things are fine between him and Lamar; Wayne called the L.A. rapper ahead of the Super Bowl to clear the air and to encourage him,” Gee writes.

Weezy did say that he's no longer interested in performing at the Super Bowl, however, even if he was given the opportunity. “They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it," he confirmed. "It was perfect."

As for what's next for Lil Wayne, he's gearing up to drop his highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI on June 6. During the listening session with Rolling Stone, he revealed a long and impressive list of features fans can look forward to. This includes Wyclef Jean, Andrea Bocelli, Miley Cyrus, Elephant ManMachine Gun Kelly, Bono, Wheezy, Kanye West, his son Kameron Carter, and more. The outlet also reports that “Wayne recorded a track featuring an uncleared Billie Eilish sample.”

