Lil Wayne Confirms Star-Studded Features For "Tha Carter VI"

Lil Wayne fans have been clamoring for Tha Carter VI for years, and now, the release is just a few weeks away. In February, he confirmed that listeners will finally hear the highly awaited project on June 6. In the meantime, he provided some hints about what exactly they can expect during an interview with Andre Gee for Rolling Stone.

He confirmed an impressive list of collaborators during the listening session, for example, only further building anticipation for what's to come. This list reportedly includes Wyclef Jean, Andrea Bocelli, Miley Cyrus, Elephant Man, Machine Gun Kelly, Bono, Wheezy, Kanye West, his son Kameron Carter, and more. The outlet also reports that “Wayne recorded a track featuring an uncleared Billie Eilish sample.”

“If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’" Lil Wayne said.

One of his collaborators, Wyclef Jean, also told the outlet what it was like working on the project. "Leaving Wyclef Jean and Lil Wayne in a studio for 24 hours is a dangerous thing,” he explained. “You don’t know what’s going to pop out."

Lil Wayne Super Bowl

Lil Wayne co-headlines the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Jovanny Hernandez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You going to probably do like eight songs [with Wyclef] because he’s going to keep flipping what you did on one [song] and make a whole [new] song out of that s**t," Lil Wayne added.

At another point in the interview, Weezy discussed Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, an opportunity that many believed should have gone to the New Orleans native. Gee noted that Lil Wayne doesn't appear to have any hard feelings towards the Compton performer despite the controversy.

“Wayne tells me things are fine between him and Lamar; Wayne called the L.A. rapper ahead of the Super Bowl to clear the air and to encourage him,” the article reads. He also said he has no hard feelings towards Jay-Z, though he's no longer interested in performing at the Super Bowl.