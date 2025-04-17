Lil Wayne Confirms Star-Studded Features For "Tha Carter VI"

BY Caroline Fisher 2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Collaborators Hip Hop News
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In his new "Rolling Stone" cover story, Lil Wayne also discussed the Super Bowl Halftime Show, a potential album with his sons, and more.

Lil Wayne fans have been clamoring for Tha Carter VI for years, and now, the release is just a few weeks away. In February, he confirmed that listeners will finally hear the highly awaited project on June 6. In the meantime, he provided some hints about what exactly they can expect during an interview with Andre Gee for Rolling Stone.

He confirmed an impressive list of collaborators during the listening session, for example, only further building anticipation for what's to come. This list reportedly includes Wyclef Jean, Andrea Bocelli, Miley Cyrus, Elephant Man, Machine Gun Kelly, Bono, Wheezy, Kanye West, his son Kameron Carter, and more. The outlet also reports that “Wayne recorded a track featuring an uncleared Billie Eilish sample.”

“If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’" Lil Wayne said.

One of his collaborators, Wyclef Jean, also told the outlet what it was like working on the project. "Leaving Wyclef Jean and Lil Wayne in a studio for 24 hours is a dangerous thing,” he explained. “You don’t know what’s going to pop out."

Read More: Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Tyga & More Headline REVOLVE Festival's 2025 Lineup

Lil Wayne Super Bowl
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Lil Wayne co-headlines the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Jovanny Hernandez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You going to probably do like eight songs [with Wyclef] because he’s going to keep flipping what you did on one [song] and make a whole [new] song out of that s**t," Lil Wayne added.

At another point in the interview, Weezy discussed Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, an opportunity that many believed should have gone to the New Orleans native. Gee noted that Lil Wayne doesn't appear to have any hard feelings towards the Compton performer despite the controversy.

“Wayne tells me things are fine between him and Lamar; Wayne called the L.A. rapper ahead of the Super Bowl to clear the air and to encourage him,” the article reads. He also said he has no hard feelings towards Jay-Z, though he's no longer interested in performing at the Super Bowl.

“They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it," Lil Wayne revealed. "It was perfect."

Read More: Lil Wayne Asks Cordae The Tough Questions About "Crossroads" In Young Money Radio Season 3 Debut

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Sports Lil Wayne Admits He Refused To Watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show 679
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.2K
Lil Weezyana 2022 Music Lil Wayne Jokes About Being A "Lil Sensitive" In Cetaphil Super Bowl Ad 2.5K
Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman - Inside Sports Lil Wayne Voices Desire To Play Super Bowl Halftime Show In Resurfaced Clip 3.7K