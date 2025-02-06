Lil Wayne Jokes About Being A "Lil Sensitive" In Cetaphil Super Bowl Ad

Lil Wayne and the Super Bowl have been one of the heated sagas of the last few months. The rapper felt like he should have been given a chance to perform in front of his hometown during the Halftime Show. Roc Nation had other plans. Jay-Z and company decided to go with the red hot Kendrick Lamar instead. The fallout has been messy, and fans have criticized Lil Wayne for being "sensitive" about the decision. Well, Weezy decided to lean into the criticisms in a new Super Bowl commercial. The rapper alluded to everybody being "sensitive" as a means of promoting Cetaphil lotion.

Lil Wayne's commercial sees him sit down with actor Bokeem Woodbine. They enact a mock version of the rapper being told he's not playing the Halftime Show. "But," Woodbine says."We have another focus." Weezy then lotions up his hands with Cetaphil and helps people get through a series of tough situations. The recurring issues in these situations is that somebody reacts sensitively. Wayne, always one to lean in to a joke, provides relief. "We're a little sensitive," he tells the viewer. There's even a sign that reads "Lil Sensitive" in the background. Lil Wayne clearly saw the way people were reacting, and his PR team made a cagey move.

Weezy had a busy Thursday. In addition to promoting Cetaphil, the rapper announced that he will be releasing his anticipated album, Tha Carter VI, in August. He dropped a promo for the anticipated album, which was initially teased in 2022. Lil Wayne went as far as to fold the album announcement into the end of the Cetaphil commercial. Weezy may have been "sensitive" with regard to the Halftime Show drama, but he did voice support for Kendrick Lamar during a recent interview. The rapper told Skip Bayless that he has no ill will against the Compton superstar.