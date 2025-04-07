Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Tyga & More Headline REVOLVE Festival's 2025 Lineup

The REVOLVE Festival is making its way back to Thermal, California for its eighth annual iteration on Saturday (April 12) during Coachella's first weekend, and the invite-only bash enlisted some stars to entertain the crowd. These include Lil Wayne, Cardi B (as a special guest), and Tyga according to Billboard, which should make for one heck of a party. "Every year, we aim to deliver a lineup featuring the best of the best artists in the game, and this year is no exception," chief brand officer Raissa Gerona expressed in a press release. "We’re excited to bring an incredible mix of performers, making this our best festival yet. REVOLVE Festival continues to raise the bar, and we can’t wait to bring unparalleled energy to the desert."

Ahead of the REVOLVE Festival this year, Lil Wayne warmed up at the Dreamville Fest this past weekend, tapping the Hot Boys and the Big Tymers to give fans a great experience. Fans can't wait to get a similar experience at this Saturday shindig, although the extravaganza's invite-only status means many are waiting for a miracle.

REVOLVE Festival 2025 Lineup

Nevertheless, the full REVOLVE Festival 2025 lineup includes Lil Wayne, Cardi, Tyga, GELO, and Uncle Waffles, along with DJ sets from DJ Hunny Bee, DJ Lex, and Quinn Blake. Some fans out there hope Cardi B will tease her long-awaited album during this performance, as she recently hinted at some surprising but nonetheless killer features on the sophomore project. It's been seven years since Invasion Of Privacy came out in 2018. Despite many teases, hints, and promises, the Bardi Gang knows to take everything with a grain of salt until they actually see an LP on streaming services and digital retailers.