Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Tyga & More Headline REVOLVE Festival's 2025 Lineup

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 407 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Wayne Cardi B Tyga REVOLVE Festival 2025 Lineup Hip Hop News
Rapper Lil Wayne welcomes the crowd to his Welcome to Tha Carter Tour at American Bank Center Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. © John Oliva/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Wayne already warmed up for the REVOLVE Festival by hitting the stage at the fifth and final Dreamville Fest this past weekend.

The REVOLVE Festival is making its way back to Thermal, California for its eighth annual iteration on Saturday (April 12) during Coachella's first weekend, and the invite-only bash enlisted some stars to entertain the crowd. These include Lil Wayne, Cardi B (as a special guest), and Tyga according to Billboard, which should make for one heck of a party. "Every year, we aim to deliver a lineup featuring the best of the best artists in the game, and this year is no exception," chief brand officer Raissa Gerona expressed in a press release. "We’re excited to bring an incredible mix of performers, making this our best festival yet. REVOLVE Festival continues to raise the bar, and we can’t wait to bring unparalleled energy to the desert."

Ahead of the REVOLVE Festival this year, Lil Wayne warmed up at the Dreamville Fest this past weekend, tapping the Hot Boys and the Big Tymers to give fans a great experience. Fans can't wait to get a similar experience at this Saturday shindig, although the extravaganza's invite-only status means many are waiting for a miracle.

Read More: Tyga Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To His Mother A Month After Her Passing

REVOLVE Festival 2025 Lineup

Nevertheless, the full REVOLVE Festival 2025 lineup includes Lil Wayne, Cardi, Tyga, GELO, and Uncle Waffles, along with DJ sets from DJ Hunny Bee, DJ Lex, and Quinn Blake. Some fans out there hope Cardi B will tease her long-awaited album during this performance, as she recently hinted at some surprising but nonetheless killer features on the sophomore project. It's been seven years since Invasion Of Privacy came out in 2018. Despite many teases, hints, and promises, the Bardi Gang knows to take everything with a grain of salt until they actually see an LP on streaming services and digital retailers.

Meanwhile, the REVOLVE Festival this year will also include another performance opportunity for GELO, who made a massive splash this year with his viral hit "Tweaker." Since then, he's dropped more singles and taken his talents to big stages, although the reception to these performances is pretty split. Nevertheless, this all points to a satisfying and fun music festival coming very soon, and we will see what the set highlights look like.

Read More: Lil Wayne Asks Cordae The Tough Questions About "Crossroads" In Young Money Radio Season 3 Debut

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 50.7K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.2K
Paul Marotta/Getty Images Sneakers These Were The Top-10 Best Selling Shoes Of 2016 8.7K