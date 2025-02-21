Tyga Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To His Mother A Month After Her Passing

Tyga sat on this information for a while, but made sure to make it crystal clear just how much he appreciates his mom.

Tyga kicked off his 2025 in a big way with his NSFW project, but he sadly faced more tragic and unpredictable life events in his way. He took to Instagram to share various pictures of his mother, whom he revealed passed away about a month ago in a heartbreaking tribute post.

"I been trying to understand and process why God takes the most meaningful and most beautifulest people away from us," Tyga wrote. "But I know I’ll never get an answer that will fill the emptiness in my heart. Can’t imagine life without you by my side. You were the best and most supportive person in my life, you always made things better when I felt at my lowest and worst. I would trade anything just to be able to be with you again. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. and I can’t wait for the day until we’re together again. I’ll see you soon and save me a spot right next to you in paradise. I Love you forever mom and I’ll do my best to celebrate you with every moment that I have left. Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen 9/11/71- 1/18/25. You took one of your best angels back GOD."

Tyga's Mom

Ever since Tyga blew up in the rap world in the early 2010s, his mother Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen has been by his side. Whether that was accompanying him to late night shows, supporting him at shows, or celebrating his success with him, a mom's presence is always a powerful force. She was 53 years old when she passed away. Elsewhere, the West Coast rapper is dealing with much less impactful and relevant gossip fare, such as pregnancy allegations involving Alabama Barker brought forth by Bhad Bhabie.

Meanwhile, Tyga continues to work on a lot of new music collabs, including a teased VULTURES 3 link-up with Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West. Perhaps his mother's passing will inspire him to take some time off, but we can't read his mind. Everyone has their own grieving process that social media should respect, especially during this vulnerable time. Rest In Peace Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen.

