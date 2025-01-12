Tyga Fan Makes Him Cringe In Disgust By Sending Him A Pair Of Allegedly Used Panties

The fan mail segment on his first Twitch livestream was pretty wild.

Tyga recently held his first-ever livestream on Twitch to celebrate the approaching ten-year anniversary of Fan Of A Fan: The Album with Chris Brown, and it was pretty awesome to see this reminiscing. Sure, they have plenty of collabs since then, but there's nothing like a joint project to really show off some chemistry. While the Los Angeles native seemingly had to cut the stream short due to wildfire evacuations in his area, he didn't do so before a particularly curious segment of the stream: "Freaky Fan Mail." One particularly excited fan took this far more to heart than we thought possible, as they allegedly sent him a pair of used panties.

"This is the kind of stuff we get," Tyga remarked while opening the package. "I don't even really want to touch it. I don't even want to show y'all what's in here, honestly, I don't want to show y'all what's in here. *laughs* I don't even want to show y'all, I don't even want to show y'all what's in here, gang. For real, nah, I don't. I don't. I might need some gloves." Then, reluctantly and to the excitement of his chat, the "Don't Be Fooled" rapper opened it up. "Bruh... Oh my God, these motherf***ers is dirty. These is dirty, bro. This is actually kind of nasty. Hold on... *laughs* What the f**k?"

Tyga Unboxes Allegedly Used Panties On Stream

Tyga help up a bra that was connected to the pair of panties in question, and of course, his chat was quite shocked by this "freaky fan mail." It seems like the stream overall went very well for him, and he's got some more exciting things on the way for his fans, whether they're the type to send this kind of gift or not. The Compton MC will drop a new solo album very soon, which marks his first in six years.