Chris Brown and Tyga are keeping the winter season hot with a brand-new single. The two artists reconnected for their new single, “Nasty,” which, as the title suggests, is a bedroom banger. MANMAN and Murphy Kid join forces for the production, merging a West Coast bounce with R&B’s smoothness for an undeniable bop. At the same time, Tyga leans closer toward Breezy’s melodious styling on this one for an infectious smash record.

“Nasty” is the latest single that extends Chris Brown and Tyga’s collaborative partnership. Over the years, they’ve certainly earned a reputation for creating magic on wax, beginning with the Fan Of A Fan mixtape. As soon as it dropped, the 2010 effort produced hit records like “Deuces” and “No Bullshit.”

Five years later, the two reconnected for Fan Of A Fan: The Album. This time, they connected with a slew of artists that helped emphasize the gangsta rap inspiration behind the project. ScHoolboy Q, Boosie Badazz, 50 Cent, Pusha T, T.I., and Fat Trel appeared in the project. Upon its release, the album debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Besides their recent collab, the two have had extremely productive years. Chris Brown blessed fans with his tenth studio album, Breezy, and hit the road alongside Lil Baby for the “One Of Them Ones” tour. Additionally, he dropped a re-release of the project including his holiday singles, “It’s Giving Christmas” and “No Time Like Christmas.”

Though Tyga hasn’t released a project since 2019’s Legendary, he’s continued to deliver a streak of smash records, like “Booty Dancer,” “Fantastic,” and the Jhené Aiko and Pop Smoke-assisted, “Sunshine.”

Quotable Lyrics

You should get freaky for me

Throw it in reverse, make it easy for me

Show a little skin, got you leakin’ for me

Make it easy for me